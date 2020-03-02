Bexhill man saved 17-year-old who went into cardiac arrest during football match

A football coach who saved a 17-year-old boy after they went into cardiac arrest during a match at Bexhill College has been presented an award by Chelsea Football Club.

George Carroll, who was working as a sessional coach for the Chelsea Foundation’s social inclusion programme, helped save the boy’s life after he collapsed during a match in December 2019.

George Carroll receives his award at Stamford Bridge

George, along with a school teacher, performed 15 minutes of CPR on the player, allowing time for a defibrillator to be sourced and used three times before the player’s pulse returned and he started breathing again.

At this time the emergency services arrived and took over. They later confirmed that the actions of George, along with the others involved, ultimately saved the young person’s life.

George was joined at Stamford Bridge by dad James and friends Ellie Skipper and Daniel Rains as he was awarded the Peter Osgood Award for showing the type of ‘commitment, dedication and spirit’ the Blues striker was famous for.

George told Chelsea Football Club: “It feels weird to win the Peter Osgood Award as I have not spoken about what happened much as it was very serious and someone’s life.

“For me I just did what I am trained to do and I am glad it worked and looking back it is the best thing I have done in my life.

“Of course it is nice to be recognised and I’ve brought my dad with me who is very proud but the most important thing is the young person’s life.

“Having worked at Chelsea I know the name Peter Osgood and what he means to the club, the name carries a lot of gravitas and I would like to thank Lynn for her continued support of the Foundation.”

Shortly after the incident, a spokesman for Bexhill College said: “The quick actions of the Bexhill College staff who carried out CPR and used the defibrillator along with the quick arrival of the emergency services, saved the young person’s life.

“The emergency services arrived quickly and provided excellent care.

“They were also very complimentary about the quick thinking of the two college staff.”

The Peter Osgood Award was created in 2016, on behalf of the Peter Osgood Trust, which closed a year earlier after raising more than £100,000 to support various charities. The remaining funds were donated to the Chelsea Foundation.