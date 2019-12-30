Bexhill neighbours celebrate £180,000 People’s Postcode Lottery win

Six Bexhill neighbours have won a share of £180,000.

The Ninfield Road residents won £30,000 each after TN39 5JJ was named as a winning postcode with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday (December 27).

AndrewCastle and Martin Worrell with Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson

The prize is part of People’s Postcode Lottery’s special Christmas campaign where one postcode is drawn every day to win £30,000 per ticket throughout the December draws.

Winner Martin Worrall, 53, only signed up to play with People’s Postcode Lottery last month.

He said: “I was absolutely gobsmacked to have won, I couldn’t actually believe it. I’ve seen the adverts on TV and all the good causes that the money goes towards, so decided to take the plunge and start playing – and it was perfect timing!

“The money will certainly go a long way. I have two daughters aged 21 and 24 so I’ll be looking to help them with a bit of their deposits for a house. It’s great to have made a small contribution to local causes and charities too.”

Neighbor Andrew Castle, 64, is planning a holiday to Iceland with his wife Rachel.

He said: “To win £30,000 is one of the most amazing things that’s happened to me. “My wife and I went to Iceland four years ago during the winter, so we’d like to go back in the summer to enjoy the longer days as it’s a lovely place, with fantastic scenery. My eldest son and his wife are looking to buy a house, so I’d also like to help them with the deposit and put some money aside for our own savings too.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson, visited Ninfield Road to hand out the winning cheques.

He said: “What a lovely bunch of winners we had down in Bexhill-on-Sea! The atmosphere was great with everyone enjoying the festive period and winning their prizes.

“It was great to hear from Martin and Andrew and I hope the both enjoy spending the cash on their holidays and families. It’s thanks to players like the residents here in Bexhill-on-Sea that we can continue raising money for some fantastic local charities, and giveaway big prizes. I wish the winners and everyone else a great start to the New Year and hope to meet many more players in 2020!”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £500 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationallyThe draw was promoted on behalf of the Postcode Culture Trust who work to inspire learning, understanding and appreciation of science, music, arts and culture to people of all ages.

