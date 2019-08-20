Bexhill nursery celebrates ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

A nursery in Bexhill has been awarded the top possible rating of ‘outstanding’ by the education watchdog Ofsted.

King Offa Nursery, part of Aurora Academies Trust, was said to have ‘exemplary teaching’ by inspectors, who also said ‘children have limitless opportunities to explore, investigate and experience new things in the fascinating nursery environment’.

King Offa’s executive headteacher James Freeston said: “I am delighted with this inspection report because it evidences the tremendous transformation at the nursery since we took it over in 2014. The inspector described our children as being ‘extremely motivated and eager to learn’ and this is important as it will stand them in good stead when they begin their formal education with us at King Offa Primary Academy”.

Singled out for special praise was nursery manager Claire Rose, whom the inspector described as ‘truly inspirational’ and ‘extraordinarily ambitious’, as well as being a manager who ‘supervises her dedicated staff team extremely well’.

Claire said: “It is such a privilege to be the manager at this brilliant nursery and it is very definitely a team effort here. My staff are amazing and I am proud to lead them.”

Claire also paid tribute to the support she received from Aurora’s director of Early Years, Sam Attwater, who has guided all of Aurora’s nurseries in recent years.

Sam said: “At King Offa we operate a Foundation Village approach, which is what we do in our Early Years settings work in all of Aurora’s schools. Nursery and the school’s reception children regularly learn together and this not only accelerates children’s development but also makes the transition to the main school much more seamless.”

Ofsted praised the quality of home-school partnerships noting that ‘staff provide parents with extensive support’ and that ‘parent feedback is overwhelmingly positive about the superb quality of care’.

The inspector could only make one recommendation for improvement, which was for the nursery to ‘continue to build on the already very strong opportunities for children to explore and develop their interest in early reading even further’.

Tim McCarthy, CEO of Aurora Academies Trust, concluded: “This is a very well-deserved inspection report and Ofsted’s judgement corroborates what we already know about King Offa Nursery – it provides a fantastic start for children, is very well led and its children, staff and parents work closely together in partnership, which helps children learn faster. The link between the nursery and the school is tremendous and Aurora is very proud of the whole King Offa community, which deserves to have such outstanding provision in its midst. For everyone it is onwards and upwards!”