Bexhill nursing home praised by Care Quality Commission for improvements made

A nursing home in Bexhill has been praised by inspectors for making improvements over the last year.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Hazelmere Nursing Home, in Warwick Road, last month and published its report last week.

The overall rating for the service changed from Requires Improvement to Good.

In their report, CQC inspectors said: “Everyone we spoke to was consistent in their views that staff were kind, caring and supportive. People were relaxed, comfortable and happy in the company of staff and engaged in a positive way. People’s independence was considered important by all staff and their privacy and dignity was also promoted.

“Staff were committed to delivering care in a person-centred way based on people’s preferences and wishes. People received care and support in an unrushed personalised way.

“Feedback from people and visitors described staff as kind, caring, patient and good-humoured. We saw there was a strong rapport with staff which was evident when they were talking and laughing with people. Staff were valued, and this had a positive effect on their ability and resilience in supporting people. Staff worked very closely as a team and made sure they shared information and tasks so everyone received good quality care.

“The provider’s ethos was to ensure people could continue to enjoy their life with personalised care plans and a range of activities to keep them mentally and socially active. This ethos ran through everything that happened at the service and was fully supported by staff. People and visitors were consistently positive about the registered manager and staff. The management team actively looked for and took up opportunities to work in partnership with local health care and community services to improve people’s health and wellbeing.”

Simona Mehes, registered manager, said: “We are all very happy with the CQC report, which is a recognition of hard work and commitment from the whole team.

“We did receive ‘requires improvement’ for the ‘Well-led’ section in relation with documentation. I have discussed with the inspector a plan of action for the future and I am confident that we can improve further our service. I want to thank the inspectors for the advice received from them which helped us to develop not just a better service and place of work but a new culture.

“All the staff here at Hazelmere consider the residents and their families and friends as our own extended family.”

To read the full report from the CQC click here.

In other news:

Mystery surrounds baby face sculpture found on Bexhill and Eastbourne beaches.

New Sidley skatepark near Bexhill set to open next year.

Decision on future of Bexhill nurseries met with anger.