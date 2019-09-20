Bexhill photographer’s calendars in aid of children’s charity

A Bexhill photographer who raised thousands of pounds for a children’s charity last year through sales of his calendars, is setting out to do the same again this year.

Jeff Penfold donated £2,000 to Charity for Kids last year after selling copies of two calendars he’d produced featuring his own photographs. The money was spent on a new walking frame for Summer Finlay, a young girl who has Hydrocephalous and Spina Bifida.

For 2020, Jeff is doing the same again for the charity, which supports disabled, sick and terminally ill children and their families across Hastings and Rother.

He has produced three calendars – Bexhill 2020, Hastings 2020 and Out and About 2020, which depicts scenes from Kent and Sussex.

Each calendar is available in A4 and A3 and costs £9.50 and £12 respectively. Ninety per cent of the money raised goes directly to the charity.

An official launch event will be held on October 5 between 10am and 12 noon at The Club at the Waterfront in Channel View, Bexhill. The club will be open to members and non-members for this event, which will also be attended by the mayor of Bexhill, Councillor Kathy Harmer. The calendars will be available after the launch in several local outlets, to be announced in due course.

Email jefftpenfold@gmail.com or visit the JTP53 Photography Facebook page for more information.

