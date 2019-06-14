Bexhill properties sell at auction

A fully-let, mixed-use property in the heart of Bexhill town centre was sold at auction this week.

The semi-detached building at 16 Parkhurst Road was among 136 lots in the auction held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on Tuesday (June 11).

Comprising ground floor commercial premises and a pair of two bedroom flats on the upper floors, it was offered jointly with Maltbys as an investment property, and sold for £240,000.

Director and senior auction valuer Sam Kinloch said: “The property is fully let at £22,200 providing a good income – and as we considered the property ideal for continued investment I was not surprised to see it snapped up quickly.”

A two-bedroom flat with a balcony and garage in Bexhill which was listed with a leasehold guide price of £125,000 to £130,000, with vacant possession and a share of the freehold, was sold prior to the sale.

Flat 2 at 74 Wickham Avenue, close to the town centre, was considered ideal for owner-occupation or letting.

Sam said: “Our buyer has acquired a first floor flat with good sized living accommodation, double glazed windows and a south facing balcony for which we estimated rental value to be £9,000 per annum.”