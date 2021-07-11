Bexhill pub closes due to Covid case

The Townhouse, in London Road, Bexhill said it was shut ‘in the short term’ on advice from Public Health England.

The venue was due to show tonight’s European Championship final between England and Italy but it is not yet known how long the pub will remain closed.

In a statement, The Townhouse said: “Unfortunately due to a positive Covid test here at The Townhouse and on advice from Public Health England we must follow legal guidelines and close the pub in the short term.

The Townhouse, in Bexhill SUS-200528-122943001