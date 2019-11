Bexhill came together last Sunday to remember troops serving and lost in conflicts around the world.

The parade, made up of organisations, youth groups and veterans from all over Bexhill, marched off from Devonshire Square at 10am and, led by the Reunion Band, continued down Devonshire Road before turning at the Marina and coming to a halt in front of the war memorial.

Bexhill Remembrance Service 2019. Photo by Jeff Penfold Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

