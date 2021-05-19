Bexhill residents encouraged to have their say on bike and skate park

Lloyd Freeman and Daisy Battam from JumpClub BMX, Robin White, Kyle Carter and Luke Barningham from Bexhill Skatepark Action Group, Linda Seddon from Heart of Sidley and Sgt Tansley and PCSO Winchester from Sussex Police. Picture: Rother District Council SUS-210519-135822001

A residents’ survey about the bike and skate park at Sidley Recreation Ground, in Bexhill, was launched this week.

Members of the public have been asked to get involved and have their say on the project, which Rother District Council says ‘will create a safe and inclusive area for people to hone their skills or try something new’.

Cllr Hazel Timpe, the district council’s portfolio holder for Neighbourhood Services, Culture, Tourism, Leisure and Amenities, said: “We have such a great opportunity to develop a safe space at the heart of the community which will be a source of fun for people of all ages and backgrounds.

“We are fortunate to already have a strong BMX and skateboarding community in Sidley, with a passion for the sports and a desire to encourage and support others to get involved. The BMX Club already does fantastic work with local youngsters and this project will enable them to do even more.

“I would urge members of the public to take part in this survey and help us develop plans for a park of which everyone can be proud.”

It is hoped the project will include bringing the existing BMX track up to modern standards, allowing it to be used all year round, creating a BMX jump area and bespoke skate park build from reinforced concrete.

Leading skatepark designer, Canvas Spaces, has been appointed by the project team, with a contractor for the BMX track’s design and construction due to be announced soon. With support from the community, a planning application could be submitted in the summer.

The project is being funded through Rother District Council’s capital programme along with grants from external organisations. Grants have already been secured from the Big Local through the Heart of Sidley, the Community Infrastructure Levy, Sport England and British Cycling. Money from BMX Club fundraisers and from other organisations, including the Hastings Roundtable, will help pay for the project.