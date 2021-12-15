Bexhill residents voice concern over plans for up to 80 new homes

Gladman Developments Ltd wants to build the houses on land off Watermill Lane.

But residents in the area have voiced opposition to the plans, saying that the neighbouring street, Mayo Lane, will see increased traffic and become more dangerous for pedestrians.

Joe Yusuf said: “The main access to this development would be via Mayo Lane. Mayo Lane is a narrow country lane without pavements and in places not wide enough for two cars to pass.

“It attracts many pedestrians with and without dogs including children on the way to school. Horses and riders also use the lane regularly. Residents’ drives open directly onto the lane.

“To allow a narrow country lane to be an access route for the residents of more than 80 houses does not make sense and, in my opinion, is an accident likely to happen. To mix pedestrians and a large volume of vehicles in a lane without pavements has no merit.

“The safety aspect of this application is compounded when the planned development is only metres away from the newly-built north Bexhill access road. Making the access to this development via the newly-built road is the only sensible solution.”

Naomi Scully said: “The current plans would result in large volumes of traffic from the new development being pushed through Mayo Lane in order to access main roads via the shortest/quickest route. This is totally inappropriate and unsafe, as Mayo Lane is a small narrow lane, with a rural character.

Brian Humphreys said: “I object strongly to this planning application as this will increase the traffic flow through Mayo Lane. This is a narrow lane with no pavement, it is used by schoolchildren walking to school, by dog walkers, horseriding and cyclists. It is dangerous enough at present with some thoughtless drivers speeding through without a thought for other users.”

Justine Arnold said the proposals would turn Mayo Lane into a ‘rat-run’.

She added: “Traffic calming measures would not be enough to prevent the increased traffic, they would only serve to further the inevitable rise in noise pollution and emissions from vehicles.

“The only viable solution that would prevent the significant, permanent detrimental impact to Mayo Lane residents in terms of environmental, safety and well-being is to prevent traffic entry entirely from Watermill Lane.”

The scheme by Gladman includes planting and landscaping, a public open space and children’s play area, as well as the new houses.

In a design and assess statement, developers from Gladman said: “The site is sustainably located. New homes will have easy access to local services and facilities, public transport links, employment areas and the public right of way network.

“There are a number of mature trees and hedgerows within the site, which have been retained as part of the scheme proposals and are proposed to be integrated into the areas of public open space within the development.

“The development will provide a variety of dwellings and house types, offering a mix of market and affordable homes suitable for a range of people from those seeking to buy or rent their first home to those looking for larger family homes.

