Bexhill school pays tribute to ‘sweet-natured’ Bailey Worsfold

Bailey Worsfold, who was in Year 8 at Bexhill Academy, passed away at home, the school confirmed.

Following his death, people have laid floral tributes and paid their respects to Bailey.

Catherine Davies, executive principal of Bexhill Academy, said: “He was a very likeable young man who was quiet with a sweet-natured personality.

“He always had his shirt hanging out and a ready gentle smile.

“Bailey showed himself to be a resilient learner who was kind and a good and loyal friend to his group of friends.

“He was a keen footballer who represented the school’s team in goals in Year 7.

“On behalf of our whole school family, we send our love and kindest thoughts to Bailey’s family and close friends at this sad time. A memorial/condolence book for students/staff to write messages and memories will be opened this week.”

She said the school is planning to do something after the half-term break to remember Bailey.

On Friday (May 28) the academy is holding a non-uniform day where students can wear ‘something colourful to celebrate the joy Bailey brought in his short life’, Ms Davies added.

All contributions made will be gathered and will be donated for Bailey’s family.

More than £3,400 has been raised so far.

