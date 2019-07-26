Bexhill schoolboy Charlie cycling to help homeless

A schoolboy is once again cycling 25 miles to raise money for homeless people.

Charlie Willis, aged seven, undertook a similar fundraising drive last August for Warming up the Homeless when he was just six years old.

He ended up raising more than £1,500 for the charity and is embarking on the feat again this month.

The youngster, of Wickham Avenue, Bexhill, is cycling in the town’s carnival procession on Saturday (July 27), pedalling with the Warming up the Homeless float.

Charlie’s mum, Jo, said: “With the cash donations we have at home Charlie so far has around £200.

“Charlie is just an average seven-year-old boy, who loves swimming, running and cycling.

“He is so determined to meet his target of 25 miles that he wants to take his bike down to Devon when we go to visit family.

“Charlie has a very caring side which he shows with his love of animals – he’s currently saving for a rabbit – and his huge passion for helping homeless people.

“Charlie will always want to buy food for homeless people and he loves talking in depth with people about what causes homelessness and what can be done to help.”

The King Offa Primary Academy pupil was crowned Young Achiever of the Year at the 1066 Community Awards last month.

Charlie has previously donated items including a sleeping bag, pot noodles, bottled water and spare clothing, when his mum spotted a plea on Facebook.

In 2017, the schoolboy threw a party and raised £160 through ticket sales for Special Kids Bexhill, a charity supporting children with special needs.

Charlie’s Just Giving page is www.justgiving/crowdfunding/charliesmiles.

He also has a fundraising Facebook page called Charlie’s Miles.

In other news:

New date for Bexhill Carnival Dog Show after postponement.

Bexhill fundraisers taking on London to Paris cycle in extreme heat.

Plans to redevelop Bexhill bowls club return.