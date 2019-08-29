Bexhill sea festival’s renewed attempt to beat world record for the largest gathering of mermaids

Bexhill will once again attempt to enter the record books by attempting the largest gathering of mermaids on the beach.

This year Bexhill Festival of the Sea takes place on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

The event kicks off next to the De La Warr Pavilion with more than 50 stalls highlighting global seafood cuisine, English wine, arts and crafts, charities, marine and wildlife conservation, dancing and a line-up of continuous live music.

The highlight will be the attempt to enter the Guinness Book of Records for the largest gathering of mermaids and mermen on the Saturday.

To take part, register as ‘Going’ on the Facebook page: Largest Gathering of Mermaids – Bexhill on Sea.

Those joining in should meet at the Colonnade at noon, with donations made to the RNLI.

All mermaids then should gather on the beach within the cordoned area at 12.30pm.

Only participants in full mermaid dress will be counted for the record attempt. Organisers would like to thank SLM Toyota and SLM Vauxhall for sponsorship of the event.

In 2017, a total of 325 mermaids gathered on the beach in Bexhill for a world record attempt in order to beat the record set in January that year, where around 300 people from 12 countries gathered in Greensboro, North Carolina in the USA for the annual MerMania convention dressed as mermaids.

But Bexhill Festival of the Sea organisers said they were unable to get the record as there were extra people on the ‘mermaid beach’ that were not dressed as mermaids and this made it difficult to count the qualified mermaids.

This year organisers will be taking a video of each mermaid entering the beach area after Guinness granted them approval to attempt the feat again.

On the Saturday at 8pm a concert at St Barnabas Church with international star, Chris Leslie of Fairport Convention plus guests, Blakeley & Son will take place. Tickets available on www.bfos2019.eventbrite.com, on the door or call 07740 265865. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Carole Green, festival organiser, said: “The festival continues Sunday with the addition of our 18-metre sperm whale welcoming youngsters and parents to enter for a performance featuring sea turtles and sea creatures explaining the effect of plastics on our environment.”

Bexhill Sailing Club is also hosting an art fair with original seaside and nautical art by local artists over the weekend.

They will also host the Found Art competition with visitors voting the final on Saturday. From France comes Les Derniers Trouveres. who bring their Celtic and medieval Folk music throughout the weekend in costume and playing traditional instruments.

The Angling Festival presents four weeks of major competitions attracting anglers from many regions. The challenges start on Sunday, September 8. Competitions reflect many sea angling pursuits with beach, boat, specimen hunt, juniors and bass specimen hunt.

For more information about the festival, visit www.bexhillseafestival.co.uk.

In other news:

Bexhill woman’s cross-Channel swim for charities.

New shop officially opens its doors in Bexhill.

Brexit Party selects nurse as Bexhill and Battle election candidate.