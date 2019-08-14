Bexhill set for flypast of Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

Bexhill will get to enjoy a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight this week.

The iconic planes will grace the skies over the town on Friday, August 16 on their way to Eastbourne Airbourne.

The flypast is in honour of a presentation of some artwork to the RAFA Club in Bexhill.

The piece of multimedia art based on the Dambusters was due to be presented to the club by a man called Francis Rowe. However, he sadly passed away last month.

Instead, the art will be presented by his family and members of the Rye-based art club he was a part of.

The presentation is due to take place at 2pm, after the Friday raffle, and the flypast is scheduled for 2.52pm.

A spokesman for the RAFA Club said: “The club is very grateful for this generous donation which we will be honoured to display.”

