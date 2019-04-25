Bexhill to hold day to celebrate Swinging Sixties

Preparations are under way for Bexhill to be transported back to the 1960s.

Organisers Roger Crouch, Alastair Hazell, Fiona Hemsworth and Garry Fellows are busy putting together a whole list of attractions for the inaugural Bexhill 60s Revolution event, pencilled in for Saturday, July 13.

They said the event promises to provide a celebration of the music, the dances, the entertainment, the vehicles, the fashion and the social history that made the 1960s so special.

Musical acts booked to appear so far include the original Tremeloes, reforming specially for this event, the Counterfeit Stones, Beatles For Sale, Sixties Retro, Freak Flag and much more.

Entertainment will include stunt action with Bond, comedic appearances by Austin Powers (Brian Allanson), and iconic 60s vehicles such as the Batmobile, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Herbie and Ace the Dalek. The MyCharleston team will be returning to Bexhill to teach people ‘Me ‘ol Bamboo’ alongside Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on the De La Warr Pavilion terrace.

In addition, 2019 sees some significant 50-year anniversaries which will be commemorated. The biggest of these is the 50th anniversary of man first walking on the moon, which was watched by an estimated 600 million people around the world on July 20, 1969. To commemorate this occasion, Dallas Campbell, from television’s The Gadget Show and Bang Goes The Theory, will be at the event with his replica Apollo Spacesuit and giving a presentation in the De La Warr Pavilion on the Apollo missions.

Roger said: “We are looking forward to bringing this new and exciting concept to Bexhill. In these current days of pessimism, an event celebrating the decade that personified the word ‘optimism’. We will bring that optimism and fun to Bexhill this summer.”

Alastair said: “It was in late 1989 that my father, along with three others, first came up with the concept for the Bexhill 100 Festival of Motoring. The inaugural event featured Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

“Fast forward 30 years and I’m delighted that Chitty will be returning to Bexhill once again as part of the Bexhill 60s Revolution. Reaction has been incredible, and we’re looking forward to celebrating this momentous decade with everyone.”

