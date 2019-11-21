Bexhill to usher in Christmas with magical event

Bexhill will be welcoming Christmas with a magical extravaganza.

The town’s Christmas lights and the arrival of Father Christmas will take place on November 29.

The event has been organised by Light Up Bexhill, which has worked to bring festive lights back to the town with the help of £13,500 annual funding from Rother District Council.

The district council called on organisations interested in taking on the task to come forward, after its partnership with the previous contractor ended and a potential tie-up fell through.

The evening itself will start at 4.30pm with carols, a Christmas market, children’s vintage ride, a circus workshop, juggling and a LED hoops display.

At 6pm an illuminated procession with community groups 1066 Rollerdance, ESSPA, 3rd Bexhill Scouts, Diana Freedman School of Dance, Nicola Rodmell Dance School, classic cycle group and Bexhill 100 led by Pipes and Drums will escort Father Christmas along Marina, Sackville and Western Roads to Devonshire Square where he will ‘light up Bexhill’ at 6.30pm.

Immediately following the lighting up Hastings Stage Studio will bring songs from Frozen to the stage and a chance to meet Elsa and Anna.

East Sussex School of Performing Arts and Diana Freedman Dance School will entertain with Christmas songs from 5.15pm to 7pm.

Bexhill councillor Hazel Timpe said: “This year’s event would not be happening if it wasn’t for the magnificent help and support of some very special people, namely Claire and Chris Baldry of Friends of Bexhill Events, Roger Crouch, Garry Fellowes, the Light Up Bexhill Team, the sponsors and individual donators.

“In just eight weeks we have put together what promises to be quite a spectacle for Bexhill. Let the magic begin!”

In other news:

Bexhill school to remain closed after chunk of ceiling collapses.

St Leonards hospice patients were ‘unlawfully killed’.

Bexhill drama group raises more than a grand for homelessness charity with new production.