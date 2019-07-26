Bexhill traders’ frustration over Colonnade works

Traders at the Colonnade in Bexhill have said they are ‘increasingly frustrated’ with unscheduled maintenance works by Rother District Council.

Samantha Kinder-Niven, owner of The Gilded Crab, said her and other businesses were ‘disappointed’ with the council’s ‘refusal’ to listen to traders’ advice and concerns over the past few years.

She said: “There seems to be a culture of dismissing the needs of the traders and the impact it could have on us directly. I arrived in the morning last Monday (July 15) to find 10 vans outside with workmen painting above all of the shops and cafes.

“A week earlier we all received an email from the council saying works would commence the following day.

“They said work would be done but no specific details were given. We were amazed to find workmen treating the main shutters to our kiosks, delaying our opening at the beginning of our day. This is actually destroying the seafront businesses.

“I have invested a year of my life and spent a lot of money to get my business up and running and this is a real blow.

“Local businesses are facing many challenges in the current climate as it is. It’s really not helpful at the busiest time for the Colonnade to be covered in scaffold for works that should have been scheduled for the low season.

“I employ local staff and am training a local apprentice. But I have only been able to open for about six months out of that year because of the bad weather and various works on the Colonnade by the council.

“We are trying to stop them from doing whatever they want and to get themselves organised into a time that works for us.

“This is affecting all of the businesses in Bexhill, not just at the Colonnade, and if we pull out that will harm Bexhill. It’s a shocking state of affairs.

“We are hoping with the new council in place, a more open and communicative relationship will develop and the Colonnade traders will be able to thrive in the future.”

A council spokesman said: “The Colonnade is a Grade II listed building which, from time to time, is in need of maintenance and repair work. Due to its age, there was an issue with water leaking into parts of the building in December and we carried out investigation and repair work over a period of five months.

“Although businesses were still able to open and trade, we gave rent concessions in recognition of any disruption caused.

“We are currently carrying out maintenance work, which includes some painting, but are minimising any disruption by carrying out all preparatory work between 6am and 8am. Beyond this time, contractors are only carrying out work that does not directly affect traders.

“We are in regular contact with traders at the Colonnade and are always happy to discuss issues with them directly.”

