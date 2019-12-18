Bexhill warned to expect five days of heavy rain

The Met Office has issued a five-day weather warning for Bexhill starting this afternoon (Wednesday, December 18).

The warning is in place from 2pm today until 11.59pm on Sunday (December 22).

Heavy rain has been forecast in Bexhill

The Met Office warns that the heavy rain could lead to flooding and travel disruption across the town.

The yellow warning means some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, and possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

According to the Met Office, the heavy rain is expected to last throughout Thursday and through Friday morning.

More heavy rain is forecast for Saturday and Sunday, before it brightens up on Monday (December 23).