Bexhill woman celebrates 106 remarkable years

A woman celebrated her 106th birthday in Bexhill on Sunday (June 16).

Ivy Galpin marked the momentous occasion with a celebration at Sandhurst Rest Home, in Barnhorn Road, where she lives.

She described the day as ‘one of the best’.

Ivy was born in Wapping, East London, in 1913. She was the daughter of a police officer, and went on herself to have a career as manageress of a restaurant in London.

She met her husband John Galpin on a train from Sheerness to London.

She said: “We were in a crowded compartment and eventually everyone else got off until it was just the two of us. Then we just got talking.”

The pair married when Ivy was 29 years old, and they went on to have two children – Derek and John.

Derek currently lives in Beijing, but came back to Bexhill to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

Speaking of her youngest son John, who has sadly passed away, Ivy said: “He went to university and was very clever. He invented something that helped the Americans get to space.

“They paid him three million for it and he bought a beautiful house on the Isle of Mann with a 100-acre farm.”

When asked what is the key to leading such a long and happy life, Ivy said: “Nothing but fruit. No sweets.

“When I was younger we didn’t get much pocket money. My mother would give me a ha’penny on a Wednesday and there was a greengrocers at the end of the road who would give us apples with the bruises cut out.

“I would get seven or eight bits of apple and I would eat them on my way to school.

“So, if you eat no sweets and only fruit, you will live to 106.”