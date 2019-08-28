Bexhill woman’s cross-Channel swim for charities

A woman swam across the English Channel in aid of two charities.

Lauren Whiting, 34, from Bexhill, undertook the 21-mile feat for Sea Shepherd and the Marine Conservation Society on Monday (August 26).

She set out from Dover, swimming alongside the Louise Jane, her pilot boat and made the crossing in 13 hours, 13 minutes and 13 seconds.

So far Lauren has raised more than £4,000 for her two chosen charities.

Jacqueline Whiting, her proud mum, said: “After her swim and coming back into Dover in the dark to a fab reception of cheers and claps from friends and family, we brought Lauren home around around midnight.

“But unbeknown to us she then set out in her car all the way back to Dover to see in her swim buddie Adam, who had had a much more difficult swim crossing and didn’t make it back into Dover until around 3am the following morning with no one on the jetty to cheer nor clap him home.

“Lauren was there for him to cheer him in and she sorted everything out and drove Adam and his mother safely home as they were more than exhausted with Adam’s swim taking more than 18 hours. To us, her family, she is nothing less than a star.”

Before setting out on Monday, Lauren, a sports massage therapist at Bexhill Leisure Centre, had to undergo and complete a six-hour qualifier swim in water less than 15.5°C in order to be allowed to swim the Channel, which is a requirement of the Channel Swimming Association.

She completed a half ironman in 2016, cycled 187 miles unassisted in one day in 2017, and ran a trail 50km ultra marathon last year.

Anyone wishing to donate to Lauren’s cause should visit her Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/teams/laurenswims.

In other news:

Bexhill 100’s Classic and Custom Car Show: See the photos here.

New shop officially opens its doors in Bexhill.

Sea boils at Hastings over weekend as mackerel go on feeding frenzy.