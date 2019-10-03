Bexhill woman’s pride as team conquers ‘extreme’ 24 Peak Challenge

A team of Bexhill fundraisers battled horrendous weather conditions to conquer the 24 Peak Challenge in aid of mental health charity CALM.

Hannah Richards was joined by her mum Julie, cousin Carly Stephens and partner Bethany Dickens for the extreme hike, which was the fourth and final task in Hannah’s year of fundraising for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) in memory of her brother Sam, who took his own life on his 20th birthday in August 2017.

Hannah Richards during the 24 Peak Challenge

The challenge saw the team climb 24 peaks in the Lake District in 24 hours – an already daunting prospect made even more difficult by extreme weather conditions.

Hannah said: “I completely understand why it is considered one of the UK’s toughest challenges.

Bethany, Hannah, Julie, Carly and Anthony Richards (Hannah's dad)

“Our group of 30 grew smaller with each peak, with only a small group making it to the 24th peak. I am pleased to say that I made it to the final peak! This year is only the second year that a group has completed all 24.

“The trek was relentless. We climbed over boulders for miles, scrambled up and down loose rocks and rivers of water and clung on to rocks over sheer drops.

SUS-190210-190606001

“There was torrential rain and high winds, so the rain was sideways. We experienced falls, landslides and tumbling boulders. It was full of tears, laughter, beautiful scenery and the most inspiring people.

“I am so proud of the rest of my team who showed so much courage and strength when the peaks threw everything at them. They conquered fears and pushed through injuries. You are absolutely amazing.”

This was Hannah’s final challenge in a year of fundraising for CALM having also completed the Brighton Marathon, Tough Mudder Full and the London to Paris Bike Ride. So far, more than £7,000 has been raised for the male suicide prevention charity that’s so close to her heart.

She said: “I have finally completed all four challenges I set myself for CALM this year. It has been an intense six months, but I am so pleased with the amount of money and awareness raised in aid of male suicide.

“I want to say the biggest thank you to everyone who took on the challenges with me and also to everyone who has sponsored and supported us. It has been a difficult journey for my family and I, but everyone’s love and support has been so encouraging.”

To donate, see https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannahrichardscalm.