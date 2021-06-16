Bill Nighy spotted filming in Sussex – in pictures
Acclaimed actor Bill Nighy was spotted filming at Worthing Lido this week.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 12:48 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 12:55 pm
Reports from last year suggested the veteran actor had been cast in the film Living, set in 1950s London, while other reports claim the actor is filming a new series for Amazon. Nighy is known for his roles in Love Actually, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and About Time, among many others. Sussex Film Office, which provides permits for productions across Sussex, said it would be able to provide more information when filming here had finished.
