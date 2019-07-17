Body found on Bexhill seafront

A body was found on Bexhill seafront this morning (Wednesday, July 17).

Police were called to De La Warr Parade at 5.25am to reports of a body by the promenade railings.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 5.25am on Wednesday (July 17) the body of a man was found by the promenade railings in De La Warr Parade, Bexhill.

“The body is believed to be that of a local man in his 70s.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s officer is continuing enquiries.”

READ MORE:

• Dinghies carrying migrants spotted off East Sussex coast

• Bexhill 60s Revolution in pictures

• Reunion event for Bexhill High School class