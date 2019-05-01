Bomb squad carries out controlled explosion in Northiam

A controlled explosion was carried out in Northiam last night after a possible explosive device was found.

Police received a call shortly after 1pm on Tuesday (April 30) to report a possible explosive device had been found in a garden at a property in Station Road, Northiam.

Properties on either side of the garden were temporarily evacuated as a precaution, police said.

A military Explosive Ordnance Team (EOD) attended and the device, thought to be a mine, was destroyed in a controlled explosion at 8.20pm, according to police.

Related stories:

Northiam homes evacuated after ‘possible explosive device’ found