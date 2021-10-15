Bonfire takes shape on Hastings beach
Members of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society were up at dawn today to start building the enormous bonfire on the beach that will blazing for the bonfire celebrations on Saturday night.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 3:47 pm
A section of the beach has been cordoned off to allow for the bonfire building and to form the site for tomorrow’s spectacular pyrotechnics display.
The bonfire procession sets off from White Rock at 7.15pm on Saturday with the bonfire and fireworks at 9pm.
Pictures by Mark Bailey.