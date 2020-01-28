Book related festival will see new public artwork on St Leonards seafront after winning National Lottery funding

New artwork will appear on St Leonards seafront this Spring as part of a festival which explores a book,

St Leonards has won two national Lottery grants for its ATownExploresABook20 festival taking place at Easter and delivered by the ExploreTheArch Theatre Company and creative partners.

The chosen book this year is H. G Wells’ The Time Machine. Published 125 years ago, the significant novella was the first British fiction to feature a time machine. It be explored in a wide variety of ways in parks, cafes, arts venues and shop windows around St Leonards.

On the seafront, lottery funding will support a project by international artist Jill Rock who has teamed up with community artist Emma Harding, to deliver an ambitious project called Time and Tide. A wave of colour, reflecting the blues of the sky and the sea, will be painted right along thirty four concrete alcoves on the seafront which will host stencilled words on the theme of Time offered by residents and visitors. The team have applied for extra funding to realise the project and are in discussion with the council.

Director of sustainable innovation in the festival, Katie Taylor said: “This support will help ExploreTheArch gather people’s voices for Time and Tide as well as funding the free readings in The Bookkeeper Bookshop throughout the festival.

#ATownExploresABook20 runs from April 2 to April 20. Find out more at atownexploresabook.com.

