Boy, 1, hurt in collision with vehicle in St Leonards car park

Police said the incident happened at around 1.10pm in Hollington Old Lane.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a child involved in a slow-speed collision with a vehicle in a car park.

“The child – a one-year-old boy – was taken to hospital with a head injury which is thankfully not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.”

The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident in St Leonards

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed that ambulance crews attended the scene following reports a child was in collision with a vehicle.

The spokesman added that the air ambulance also attended and was at the scene for around 10 minutes.

“The child was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by road,” the spokesman said.