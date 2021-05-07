Brilliant new book by Hastings author will help people grow their own food and turn their garen into a haven for wildlife

The book is entitled A Forager’s Garden - Grow and Edible Sanctuary in Your Own Back Yard.

Anna spent years working as a community gardener in London, helping people to design gardens and teaching them about permaculture - an approach to gardening that adopts arrangements observed in flourishing natural ecosystems.

Her book is packed with useful and practical information and detail accompanied by clear illustrations and some beautiful photographs.

Anna Locke book SUS-210423-102052001

It will help people to view their gardens in an entirely new way. Anna shows how growing food from home, even in a small restricted space, can recreated the natural and integrated systems of nature.

It is a way of cultivating food to promote biodiversity and benefit the climate and ecosystem.

As well as exploring the idea of growing your own sustainable food, people can also learn how to encourage wildlife and pollinating insects into their garden.

The book covers everything from planning and knowing the quality of the soil you have to cultivating micro-herbs and sprouts, growing an edible hedge and ways to conserve and manage water.

Anna Locke SUS-210423-102041001

There is an invaluable ‘plant finder’ section at the back of the book, as well as a seasonal guide showing what foods you can grow to eat and different times of the year.

The publication is great for beginners, but even experienced gardeners and horticulturists will find plenty to inspire them.

The book has been praised by Fergus Garratt, head gardener at Great Dixter, Northiam, which is regarded as one of the most famous gardens in Europe.

Anna’s book is clearly a labour of love and will help anyone to benefit from Anna’s wide experience and skills, no matter what size their garden or growing space.

Anna said: “If, through the book, I have made a small contribution to wards organic, ecological and easy gardening - then I am happy.”

Anna Locke is a gardener and community gardener, permaculture designer, facilitator and small farmer, living in Hastings. She is coordinator of Ore in Bloom and loves growing and preserving food. For her instant permaculture gardening courses, visit www.permacultureonline.co.uk.

The book, which has a beautifully illustrated cover by local artist Katherine Reekeie, is priced £9.95 and is available from Wonderfill on Kings Road, St Leonards. It is also available by messaging Anna on her Facebook page.