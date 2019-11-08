Burst pipe repair in Bexhill road delayed due to its ‘complexicity’

Technicians have been working to repair a burst pipe in Bexhill since October.

South East Water said they were made aware of the leak in Sea Road, Bexhill, opposite the St Mary Magdalene’s church last month.

Regional Network Manager Charles Healey said: “One of our leakage technicians attended and was able to confirm that it was water from a burst pipe seeping onto the carriageway.

“Due to the complexity of the repair, we have been working with Highways to arrange appropriate traffic management which will include temporarily moving the bus stop while work is in progress.”

Margaret Carpenter, a nearby resident, said she has reported the leak on two occasions and was told it would be dealt with.

She also reported a potential leak in Pear Tree Lane, Little Common, which had been going on for more than a year.

However, South East Water said this was not a leak on their network.

Mr Healey added: “We have also investigated another reported leak in Pear Tree Lane, Little Common, and confirmed that it is surface rain water showing and not a leak or burst on our network.

“Unfortunately leaks and bursts do happen on our extensive network of underground pipes which carry 520 million litres of water everyday through 9,000 miles of pipe and more than six million joints. Sometimes those pipes and joints fail, but we work around the clock to find and fix them.

“Customers can report leaks and register for text and email updates on future water work in their area using our interactive map inyourarea.digdat.co.uk.”