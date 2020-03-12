Call police if you see these teenagers in Hastings or Bexhill

Police in East Sussex are searching for two teenagers who are believed to be together.

Karla Pettit, 14, and Cash Bailey, 16, have been missing since Friday (March 6) and Monday (March 9) from the addresses where they have been living in Bexhill and Hastings respectively.

Cash Bailey and Karla Pettit are missing. Picture: Sussex Police

Karla is described as white, 5ft 5in, of slim build with black straight shoulder length hair, and was last seen wearing grey shirt, grey hoody, light blue jeans and white Nike Airforce trainers.

Cash is also described as white, 5ft 8in, of slim build with short dark brown hair and was last seen wearing amongst other items a grey hoody black coat and red Nike trainers.

They may be in Eastbourne but also may be in Bexhill, Hastings, Seahaven or Peacehaven.

Anyone who has seen Karla or Cash, together or separately, is asked to contact the police on 101 or online (link will be added) quoting serial 1565 of 06/03.