Camber Sands beach see up to 25,000 visitors a day during half-term

The RNLI said Camber Sands had up to 25,000 beach visitors per day throughout half-term.

Throughout the week they gave out countless safety advice messages, regarding inflatables, offshore winds, tidal cut-offs, and cold water shock.

The lifeguards dealt with multiple missing people, all resulting in a reunite, and carried out multiple minor and major first aids.

Hastings and St Leonards also dealt with a large population flocking to the beaches to enjoy the sun.

A lifeguard at Hastings carried out a board rescue with a member of public who fell off their kayak and was unable to get back on to it.

The lifeguard quickly aided the struggling member of public and returned him to shore.

A Marina St Leonards lifeguard worked alongside Hastings Lifeboat Station, they dealt with a kite surfer in distress, the lifeguard was first on the scene to ensure the kite surfer was kept afloat, the IRB then took the kite surfer back to land and carried out welfare checks.

Overall, it has been a very successful week for Hastings East Sussex Lifeguard Service and the team seemed very happy to be back on the beaches.

Hugh Richardson, lead lifeguard supervisor for Hastings East Sussex Service, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the team over this busy period, they have all carried out exceptional jobs and I look forward to working and training with the team this summer.

“For anyone visiting the beach this summer the RNLI asks to make sure you read up on the conditions for the day, this includes the tides, forecast, and weather.

“If you are unsure of the hazards of a beach you are visiting, then make sure you ask a lifeguard.

“We also stress that it may be warm outside, but the sea is still very cold, so be cautious when entering the water.