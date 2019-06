Camera crew in Bexhill to film new series of Channel 4's Flirty Dancing: in pictures

The show, which first aired in early 2019, sees Diversity dance troupe leader Ashley Banjo play cupid as he helps single people find a partner through the art of dance.

1. Filming of Flirty Dancing Filming of Flirty Dancing Bob Morrison other Buy a Photo

2. Filming of Flirty Dancing Filming of Flirty Dancing Bob Morrison other Buy a Photo

3. Filming of Flirty Dancing Filming of Flirty Dancing Bob Morrison other Buy a Photo

4. Filming of Flirty Dancing Filming of Flirty Dancing Bob Morrison other Buy a Photo

View more