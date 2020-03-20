Care Home of the Year winners announced for Hastings and Rother area

There has been an amazing response from local people who have voted in the Care Home of the Year competition, run by the Observer group.

Organiser Kerry Stevens said: “Following our recent Care Home of The Year competition, we are pleased to announce the results.”

The winner was Southdowns Nursing Home, 1 Hollington Park Road, St Leonards. In second place was Eridge House, 12 Richmond Road, Bexhill. The Laurels Nursing Home, 71 Old London Road, Hastings, came third.

Here are the rest of the homes which made the top ten. 4th: Aaron Manor, 26-28 Penland Road, Bexhill; 5th: The Whitebeach, 24 Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards; 6th: Saxonwood, Saxonwood Road, Battle; 7th: Crest House, 6-8 St Matthews Road, St Leonards; 8th: Hastings Court, 324 The Ridge, Hastings; 9th: Ardath, 27 Hastings Road, Bexhill and 10th: Castlemaine, 4 Avondale Road, St Leonards. Congratulations to all.

