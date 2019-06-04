Cat has its paw broken after people set traps in West Hill area of Hastings

People have been condemned for setting animal traps in the Priory Road area of the West Hill in Hastings after a pet cat had its paw broken and badly damaged.

A fox is still lose in the area with one of the vicious plastic clamp traps attached to its face.

The situation was slammed by Bexhill and Hastings Wildlife Rescue group.

A member of the group said, on Monday: “The cat is now recovering but its paw was badly damaged. Several people in that area and myself tried to catch the poor fox. I need to catch him and get the fox to a vets as soon as possible.

“There is no need for these traps to be used, especially in the open where cats, foxes and other animals are getting their paws and faces caught in them.

“If you see anyone setting these traps, even in their private gardens, name and shame them, take photos. People in that area are seriously angry and want to find out who is setting these vile traps.”

