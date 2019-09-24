Cat has tongue cut in sickening attack at Sedlescombe

A Sedlescombe cat owner was shocked to find that her cat’s tongue had been cut in half.

The sickening attack took place on Sunday and comes just two months after 17 week old kitten Woody had his tail sliced off and his stomach slashed open in another attack in Sedlescombe.

Owner Willow Owers took to social media to warn people after the latest attack on her black and white cat has been mutilated in an attack thought to have taken place on Sunday night.

She said: I noticed that our cat was continuously drooling and hadn’t eaten his food, which is extremely unlike him, and was acting differently and timid.

“We shut him in for the night and hoped by the morning he would be back to normal. However on Monday his drooling was progressively becoming worse and worse. We took him to the vets and they pointed out that his tongue was cut in half and that a person had attempted to cut his tongue out.

“My family are absolutely mortified, sick to the stomach and terrified to now let him out. I have seen a few other statuses a few months back of other cats that had also been attacked, one with its tail cut off, another that was completely mutilated. Please if you live in Sedlescombe be very aware. I hope that who ever has done this gets exactly what they deserve.”

