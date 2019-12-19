Catsfield Christmas Tree farm wins major business awards

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, near Battle, has won two awards in the South East finals of the Rural Business Awards, in partnership with Amazon.

Plantation owner Clive Collins was the winner in the ‘Triumph Over Adversity Award’ and worker Toby Ballard was named ‘Rural Young Person of the Year’. Both Clive and Toby go through to the national finals in February which are being held in Manchester.

The farm was also shortlisted for the ‘Best Rural Retail Business’ category in recognition of its excellent Christmas shop and customer service.

Clive broke his spine in 1990 in an accident while working for the Forestry Commission but overcame that to run a successful business.

He said: “We were absolutely thrilled to win two awards and to be shortlisted in a third. It was particularly pleasing that Toby Ballard’s contribution to rural business can be shown off. He is a talented young man who loves working outdoors and gets on with people. To get this type of endorsement is brilliant for him, and we are really looking forward to the national finals now.”

“As a local business for local people, we love what we do – bringing joy to customers and their families with a wonderful Christmas-time experience in our corner of East Sussex.”

Now in its fifth year, the Rural Business Awards is the only UK-wide programme dedicated to showcasing the success of countryside businesses.

Awards co-founder Jemma Clifford said: “We were blown away with the diversity of our entries this year. Hearty congratulations to Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm and all the other finalists.”

With more than 30 years’ of experience, Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm has one simple philosophy – to provide good service and quality Sussex trees at reasonable prices. Customers especially like the option of reserving a tree in the plantation with a ribbon.

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, at Stream Lane, with its festive barn shop is open daily until Christmas Eve from 9am - 6pm. As well as trees it offers tree stands, lights, decorations and wreaths under one roof.

For more go to www.catsfieldchristmastreefarm.com.

