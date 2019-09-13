Celebrating transformation of former Sidley hotel into community hub

An event was held this week to celebrate the transformation of The Pelham, as its fourth and latest phase of renovation was completed.

More than 50 people gathered for the official opening, by Bexhill mayor Councillor Kathy Harmer, on Tuesday (September 10).

Opening of the Phase 4 renovation project at The Pelham in Sidley.''CEO of The Pelham, Ollie Jeffs SUS-191009-161647001

The charity’s CEO Ollie Jeffs gave a presentation highlighting the positive impact the project will have on the lives of local people, before guests were able to explore the newly renovated spaces.

This capital development includes a community work space for hot-desking, a studio for training and meetings, and a sanctuary room for pastoral care and counselling.

This is all complemented by a kitchenette, a new floor for the ballroom, and washrooms on the first floor.

Additionally, a platform lift has been installed to provide access to the upper floors of The Pelham so that as many people as possible can benefit from the activities and events happening each week.

Opening of the Phase 4 renovation project at The Pelham in Sidley.''Mayor of Bexhill, Kathy Harmer, and CEO of The Pelham, Ollie Jeffs. SUS-191009-161621001

This project has been made possible by £115,000 in grants from Biffa Award (£75,000), Rother District Council’s Community Grants Scheme (£29,975) and NHS Hastings & Rother Clinical Commissioning Group.

The Pelham CIO has now owned The Pelham Hotel since January 2012 and has had the doors open again for almost five years to local people and organisations.

They run a Coffee Lounge with a dedicated team of volunteers, helping people grow in confidence and skills, as well as hosting many local partners. Additionally, the charity has recently employed a youth worker, with new after school youth drop-ins starting on Tuesday, September 17 for secondary school children.

Further, through its RunningSpace project, there are weekly Walk2Run groups, getting people active and promoting physical and mental wellbeing, and regular suicide prevention training sessions for the community.

Opening of the Phase 4 renovation project at The Pelham in Sidley. SUS-191009-161700001

The Pelham’s CEO, Ollie Jeffs, said: “This is another significant milestone in the life of The Pelham and our long term commitment to the local community, and one that we are celebrating! This day represents years of dreaming, planning and fundraising and we are incredibly grateful to our funders that have made this possible, our excellent local contractors and the generosity of suppliers. This new phase gives us new opportunities, great potential and an increasing reality of what can be provided at The Pelham, by us as a charity and through the strength of our partnerships. People are the heart of this place, with the building providing the open door for all this to happen.”

The Pelham can be contacted on 01424 576304 or office@thepelham.co.uk for enquiries including bookings, partnerships and community development opportunities.

For more information, visit https://thepelham.co.uk/.

Opening of the Phase 4 renovation project at The Pelham in Sidley.''Mayor of Bexhill Kathy Harmer pictured cutting the ribbon. SUS-191009-161608001

Opening of the Phase 4 renovation project at The Pelham in Sidley. SUS-191009-161713001