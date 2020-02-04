Celebrity chef James Martin to visit Jempson’s supermarket

Celebrity chef, television presenter and author James Martin will be paying a visit to Jempson’s as part of the supermarket’s 85th anniversary celebrations.

He will be at the family-owned independent supermarket in Peasmarsh on Friday, June 12.

James Martin will be visiting Jempson's in Peasmarsh. Picture supplied by Jempson's

As one of the nation’s favourite chefs, James Martin will be hosting two intimate ‘Meet the Expert’ cookery demonstrations at 6pm and 8pm, with a meet and greet book-signing after each event.

Places are limited and demand is expected to be high.

Tickets are £10 each and available from customer services at Jempson’s Peasmarsh Superstore.

Stephen Jempson said: “Local celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager has previously hosted our ‘Meet the Expert’ cookery demonstrations as has MasterChef’s John Torode, Nadiya Hussain, Rachel Allen and Aldo Zilli.

“Following on from these successful events, we are absolutely delighted to be welcoming James for a demonstration of his legendary culinary skills as a thank you to our customers for their support during our 85 years of trading.

“We would like to express our thanks to the event partners and sponsors Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Hardy’s Wine, McDougalls Flour, Lurpak Butter and Peroni Italia for their support.”