Chance to discover hidden area of natural beauty in Hastings

People will be able to discover a beautiful area of woodland in the heart of Ore when the Speckled Wood community project holds an Open Day on Saturday May 22 from 10.30am - 3pm.

Speckled Wood is a 12.7 acre woodland park which provides a habitat for a wealth of mammals, birds and invertebrates as well as a diverse range of plants. The Ore Valley Stream flows through the woods.

The free Open Day offers tours of the woods, refreshments, a seed and plant swap and children’s activities.

People will also be able to find out more on how they can become involved in helping to protect and safeguard the future of the woods.

There are entrances to Speckled Wood at Frederick Road and Victoria Avenue but for the Opening day, access the woods from Old London Road, next to the Salvation Army building. Everyone is welcome to attend on May 22.