Chance to join top Hastings drumming group

Hastings area drumming group Section 5 is inviting people to come along and join.
The group started off drumming in bonfire processions in Battle and Hastings and now perform at a whole range of events throughout the year.
They hold practice sessions above the Carlisle pub, on Hastings seafront, on Monday nights (except bank holidays), from 8pm - 9.45pm.
People are welcome to come along and if they like what they hear pick up a membership form from the group’s secretary.
If you arrive a bit early you can meet some of the drummers and have a drink.
Membership is £5 for adults and £1.50 for under 16’s .
As well as learning to drum the group promise a free badge, countless laughs and lots of fun.
Visit their Facebook page for more information.
