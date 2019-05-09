Chance to spend a weekend in Hastings’ French twin town

The local twinning group are offering people the chance to spend a weekend in the Hastings twin town of Bethune this summer

Since 1972 Hastings has been twinned with Bethune in Northern France for organised homestays and reciprocal visits here.

Bethune is a fascinating ex-mining town in the Pas de Calais region with a bell tower in the town square surrounded by beautiful architecture and lots of little shops and cafes.

This year the Twinning Group’s weekend trip is 23-25th August.

Mike Howard said: “A coach will take members of all ages, including families, making a stop somewhere interesting the other side of the channel, before being picked up by host members to spend the evening enjoying French hospitality. With a Saturday coach trip during the day, a friendship meal together in the evening, and time to explore on the Sunday you will have the chance to find cultural differences and commonalities with our friends across the sea.

“Many have made lasting friendships over the years and return year after year, but don’t worry if you don’t speak French as many of our hosts speak English and we have people who can translate.

“The price for this years trip is £85 adult, £65 child, inclusive of coach travel, excursions and meals in France – non returnable deposit of £30 per person to book.”

If interested please ring Vivienne on 01424 73222035 or email omobond@btinternet.com.

