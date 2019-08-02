Charity Bexhill concert in aid of firefighter battling cancer

A sell-out benefit concert to be held in Bexhill this weekend will aim to raise money for a firefighter battling cancer.

Chris Mepham was 36 when he was diagnosed with two primary cancers – Stage 4 Bowel Cancer in his sigmoid colon, together with stage 2 testicular cancer.

The Rockin' Ambassadors

Unfortunately for Chris, the bowel cancer turned out to be a particularly aggressive strain called Signet Ring Cell which is extremely rare, affecting just 0.5 to 1 per cent of patients with colon cancers.

The father of two has now been told by the NHS that it has exhausted all its treatment options available, advising Chris instead to look to private treatment options, which he will have to pay for.

The drug recommended to Chris will cost at least £12,500 per treatment to buy privately.

In a bid to help fund the potentially life-saving treatment, the Little Common British Legion Poppy Club sprung into action and have organised a benefit concert for him, which will take place on Saturday, August 3.

Headlining the event will be The Rockin’ Ambassadors, supported by the club’s own band, Twisted Knee.

The event sold out in just two days, with all proceeds from the event going towards Chris’s treatment fund.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sara-conway-1.