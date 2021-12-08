Chess players from across Sussex compete at Shoreham Rapid Tournament 2021

Shoreham Chess Club's Shoreham Rapid Tournament 2021 saw 20 players compete in six rounds before a final league table was generated

Hosted by Shoreham Chess Club, the tournament on Saturday saw 20 players compete in six rounds before a final league table was generated.

Simon Thorpe said: “Participants came from as far afield as Hastings and Uckfield. It was a welcome return to across the board playing and everyone applauded the venue, structure of the day and an opportunity to compete in a friendly way.

“Each match lasted for ten minutes and the entry fee of £10 meant there were cash prizes and money generated to go towards the club’s aspirations of sending tutors into schools to explain how to play and spread the love of chess.”

Russell Grant from Rustington and Andrew Fleming from Bexhill were joint winners

Russell Grant from Rustington and Andrew Fleming from Bexhill were joint winners, after the hard-fought final ended in an honourable draw. They will share the trophy, made especially for the event by Shoreham artist Michael Quaia.

Caspar Peterson, a Shoreham Chess Club member, was placed third.

Shoreham Chess Club meets on Wednesdays from 7.30pm to 10pm at Sussex Yacht Club and caters for all levels of abilities. For more information, telephone 07951870213, email [email protected] or visit shorehamchessclub.com