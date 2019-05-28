Chichester pupil wins West End award for role in School of Rock

A talented 11-year-old from Chichester has won an award for her performance in the hit musical School of Rock.

Éibhleann Rose McCormack, who plays the character Summer, was presented with the Big Little Stars prize by the Mousetrap Theatre Awards.

The St Richard’s Catholic Primary School pupil said she was ‘honoured, grateful and very happy’ to be recognised and to meet ‘so many brilliant performers’ at the ceremony, which took place at the Charing Cross Theatre.

She was presented with the award alongside the two other cast members who play Summer in the Andrew Lloyd Webber show, which is based on the film starring Jack Black.

Éibhleann trains at Arabesque School of Performing Arts in Quarry Lane, Chichester, and is signed with the Rebecca Middleton Talent Agency.

She moved to London last year to perform in School of Rock, which has been running in the West End since 2016.

Éibhleann was up against young performers from Fun Home, Caroline or Change and A Christmas Carol in the Big Little Stars category.

The Mousetrap Awards are the UK’s only theatre awards voted for by young people.

More than 3,000 people aged 15 to 29 cast their vote in the awards this year.

SEE MORE: Police investigate as fire at Chichester school destroys building

Farage’s Brexit Party receives most votes across Chichester