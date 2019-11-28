Children’s CBeebies TV star Mister Maker visits Hastings school

Hastings pupils enjoyed a fun-packed story-time session with CBeebies star Mister Maker after winning a district-wide challenge with Inspire Schools’ reading rewards scheme Buster’s Book Club.

Mister Maker, aka Phil Gallagher, gave a special assembly and read Judith Kerr’s classic book The Tiger Who Came to Tea to the children of St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Primary.

The visit was awarded as a prize after Year 6 pupils at the school were the best-performing Hastings class in a Buster’s Book Club home-reading challenge. Year 6 class were also presented with vouchers to Drusillas wildlife park.

Year 6 pupil Christie said: “I really like Buster’s Book Club because it helps inspire us to read. Usually, I wouldn’t have read for that long, but now because of Buster’s Book Club I read for around 45 minutes every day.”

Buster’s Book Club uses a spirit of friendly competition to make books cool, and encourages children to read more at home.

Individual schools’ classes compete against each other, with a weekly trophy awarded to the one that records the most home-reading minutes.

And the winners of monthly inter-school county-wide challenges are rewarded with tickets to leisure attractions or visits by celebrity storytellers.

The club is supported by JPI Media, Summerfields Leisure, Brighton Sea Life Centre, 3D Recruit, Rotary, Gatwick Airport and Drusillas.

