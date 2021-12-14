Christmas cheer for homeless people and families in need in Hastings and Rother

The hampers will be delivered over the festive period, along with toys fro children from families in need. The charity will be inviting homeless people for a Christmas meal and entertainmnet at the Salvation Army Hall in Hastings town centre mon Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Surviving Christmas volunteers making hampers at the Salvation Army hall in Hastings. SUS-211214-121507001
Surviving Christmas volunteers making hampers at the Salvation Army hall in Hastings. SUS-211214-121520001
Surviving Christmas volunteers making hampers at the Salvation Army hall in Hastings. SUS-211214-121454001
Surviving Christmas volunteers making hampers at the Salvation Army hall in Hastings. SUS-211214-121441001