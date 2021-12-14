Surviving Christmas volunteers making hampers at the Salvation Army hall in Hastings. SUS-211214-121533001

Christmas cheer for homeless people and families in need in Hastings and Rother

Kimd hearted volunteers from Surviving Christmas have been working hard this week to put together special hampers to bring a little Christmas cheer to homeless and vulnerable people in the area.

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 2:13 pm
The hampers will be delivered over the festive period, along with toys fro children from families in need. The charity will be inviting homeless people for a Christmas meal and entertainmnet at the Salvation Army Hall in Hastings town centre mon Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Surviving Christmas volunteers making hampers at the Salvation Army hall in Hastings. SUS-211214-121507001

Surviving Christmas volunteers making hampers at the Salvation Army hall in Hastings. SUS-211214-121520001

Surviving Christmas volunteers making hampers at the Salvation Army hall in Hastings. SUS-211214-121454001

Surviving Christmas volunteers making hampers at the Salvation Army hall in Hastings. SUS-211214-121441001

