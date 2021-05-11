Coast restaurant at college set to re-open offering special themed meals from a medieval feast to Mexcian street food

For the first time this calendar year, the catering students will be able to open the training kitchens and restaurant and offer paying customers a culinary treat with six special themed menus.

The students have put together six different three-course menus for visitors to enjoy over the next six weeks. Diners will be able to indulge in a Medieval feast, Mexican street food, a high tea, the last 1st class meal served on the Titanic, Tapas, and the students’ take on school dinners.

Having missed this valuable practical element of the course, the students are raring to go and are encouraging people to come and enjoy lunch or dinner at Coast when it re-opens.

Coast restaurant at Sussex College 2 SUS-211105-132259001

Jakki Pransky, Coast Restaurant Manager, said: “We’re really excited to be opening the restaurant again and we have some fantastic themed evenings to tempt guests to join us. Our students have been busy planning and designing six menus to offer over the next six weeks, and they can’t wait for people to try them.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic has hindered our students’ learning. They’ve done exceptionally well to adapt to online learning, but there’s no substitute for being back at college, gaining that real-world experience that comes with running our training restaurant. Learning how to cook under pressure and providing exceptional service are vital skills for a career in this industry.

“We’d love for people to join us over the next six week. Not only will they be able to support the students’ development, they’ll be able to enjoy an evening of outstanding food.”

The Coast restaurant will re-open on Monday May 17 and be open for lunch service from 12pm-2pm Monday to Friday.

Coast restaurant at Sussex College 1 SUS-211105-132309001

The themed menus start with a High Tea on Wednesday May 19 at 2pm-4pm and the other five themed menus will run from 6:30pm - 9:30pm each Wednesday until June 30.

Each event has space for 30 guests and prices are between £20-£30 per person. Booking is essential so please call the restaurant to book a table - 030 300 38456.

Please see Coast restaurant’s Facebook page for more information about each of the themed evenings www.facebook.com/ESCHCoastRestaurant.