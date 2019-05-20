Coastguard and lifeboat called to Bexhill to search for missing person

The coastguard helicopter and inshore lifeboat have been called to Bexhill after reports a man had entered the sea.

They are currently searching the water between Galley Hill and the De La Warr Pavilion, according to an eyewitness.

Picture: Chris Baldry

On Twitter, the coastguard said they were assisting Sussex Police in the search for a missing person.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Local officers working with HM Coastguard are searching the beach at Bexhill after a report that a man entered the sea there on Monday morning (May 20)."

One eyewitness said teams are searching in lines parallel to the shoreline, 'each search line further out than the last'.

A spokesman for the inshore lifeboat said crews had been called to assist the coastguard but had no further details at this time.

Video by Jim Birrell.

More to follow.