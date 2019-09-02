Coastguard helicopter searches for person in the sea at Hastings

The coastguard helicopter was called to search for a person who had reportedly entered the sea and had not been seen leaving.

The Hastings Coastguard Rescue Team received a report of the person in the water on Sunday evening (September 1).

The Hasting lifeboat, along with the coastguard helicopter, HM Coastguard Bexhill and the Sussex Police drone were tasked to assist with a thorough search of Hastings Pier and the seafront.

After an extensive search ‘nothing untoward was found’, according to the Hastings Coastguard team, and crews were stood down and returned to station.

