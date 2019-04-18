Coastguard warning after seal spotted on Bexhill shore

The Bexhill Coastguard has offered guidance to members of the public after a seal was spotted coming ashore in Bexhill.

The semi-aquatic animal has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks, prompting the coastguard to urge members of the public to keep their distance.

They said: “We are aware of a seal coming ashore in the Bexhill area which our officers, along with Rother District Council’s Coastal Officers are monitoring. The seal has been checked by a marine specialist and is healthy.

“Seals are semi-aquatic, which means they spend part of their lives on land and part in the water. Seals haul out on land to rest, to get warm and dry, to molt, and to give birth.

“We therefore urge members of the public to keep their distance so that it does not become distressed.”

